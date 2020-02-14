Sei Investments Co. Has $67.85 Million Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,685 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Baidu worth $67,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after buying an additional 124,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price target on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

Baidu stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.57. 1,696,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,904. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.18 and a 200 day moving average of $115.25. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $186.22.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.