Sei Investments Co. Has $76.52 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,050 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of American Tower worth $76,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,294,000 after buying an additional 2,953,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after buying an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in American Tower by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,422,000 after buying an additional 604,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Tower by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,363,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,682,000 after buying an additional 301,757 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $256.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $171.71 and a 1 year high of $258.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.78 and a 200-day moving average of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

