Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,435 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.63% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $62,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,433.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 46,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,659 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,766.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,116,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.69. 92,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.11 and a 200 day moving average of $191.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.83 and a 12 month high of $209.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

