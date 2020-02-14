Sei Investments Co. Purchases 65,709 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,709 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of NextEra Energy worth $103,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $128,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $3.05 on Friday, reaching $278.52. 1,838,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,547. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.96. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $182.54 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.43.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

