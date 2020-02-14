Sei Investments Co. Sells 28,971 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 28,971 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of salesforce.com worth $137,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $166,185.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,323.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,128 shares of company stock valued at $79,779,248. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,585. The company has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 202.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.57 and a 200-day moving average of $159.99. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $192.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.49.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

