Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Given New GBX 195 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) had its price target decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 262 ($3.45) to GBX 195 ($2.57) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

SENS opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 102.66. Sensyne Health has a 1-year low of GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $70.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

