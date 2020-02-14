Short Interest in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Declines By 20.5%

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Bryan Giraudo acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suneel Gupta acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 389,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,797.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 39,175 shares of company stock worth $205,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 81.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 271.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 743,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 63.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

PTGX traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $8.35. 159,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,477. The firm has a market cap of $227.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.38. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

