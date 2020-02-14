Short Interest in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Rises By 11.2%

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $129,335.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $50,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,178 shares of company stock worth $7,788,420. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 1,990.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 21.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QURE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $63.19. 247,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 14.33 and a quick ratio of 14.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

