Short Interest in ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Grows By 18.6%

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ZK International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of ZKIN opened at $1.33 on Friday. ZK International Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

