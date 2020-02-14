Siobhán Moriarty Purchases 4 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Siobhán Moriarty bought 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,148 ($41.41) per share, with a total value of £125.92 ($165.64).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,071 ($40.40) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion and a PE ratio of 24.03. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,887 ($37.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,189.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,236.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.41 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,630 ($47.75) to GBX 3,550 ($46.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,700 ($48.67) in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,480 ($45.78) target price (down previously from GBX 3,750 ($49.33)) on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,339.33 ($43.93).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

