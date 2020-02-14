Siobhán Moriarty Purchases 4 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Siobhán Moriarty bought 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,148 ($41.41) per share, with a total value of £125.92 ($165.64).
DGE stock opened at GBX 3,071 ($40.40) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion and a PE ratio of 24.03. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,887 ($37.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,189.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,236.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.41 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.55%.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.
See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.