SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.85. 26,431,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,084,328. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $313.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

