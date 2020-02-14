SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $839,000 in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,257,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,442,000 after purchasing an additional 440,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,617,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 264,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4,811.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 245,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $62.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,731. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -207.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zscaler from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zscaler from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,399.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,812 shares in the company, valued at $25,068,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,187 shares of company stock worth $13,532,524. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

