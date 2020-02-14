SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 638 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 80.0% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,839.8% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,001 shares of company stock worth $15,342,770. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,624. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.01. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

