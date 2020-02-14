SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 4,857 Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 343,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AOK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 56,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,501. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $36.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.