Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €30.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.99 ($39.53).

Software stock opened at €34.02 ($39.56) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.57. Software has a one year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a one year high of €34.19 ($39.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 16.28.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

