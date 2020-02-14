SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 7.8% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $18,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.08. The company had a trading volume of 536,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,936. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $328.72 and a twelve month high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

