Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,083 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up 1.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,544.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,661. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,568. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.37 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

