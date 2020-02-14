Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after buying an additional 762,963 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after buying an additional 1,646,325 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $687,281,000 after buying an additional 119,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,218,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $523,380,000 after buying an additional 261,961 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.95. 3,598,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,738,586. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 202.07, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $192.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $166,185.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,323.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $189.36 per share, for a total transaction of $208,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,290,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 470,128 shares of company stock worth $79,779,248. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.49.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

