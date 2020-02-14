Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.65. The stock had a trading volume of 979,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,270. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $194.95 and a fifty-two week high of $307.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.98 and a 200-day moving average of $265.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.