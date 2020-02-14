Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 566,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,679,000 after acquiring an additional 132,371 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 100,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.51. 989,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,932. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $110.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day moving average is $110.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

