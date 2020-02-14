Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $26,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.68. 1,930,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,129. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

