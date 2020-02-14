Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 124.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.59. The stock had a trading volume of 39,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,709. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $160.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.79.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

