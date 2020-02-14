Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,997 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $69,036,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 22,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,096 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,878. The company has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $214.04 and a 52-week high of $319.81.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

