Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 986 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,191,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $277,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.22. 2,320,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.27 and its 200-day moving average is $258.71. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

