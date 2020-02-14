Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,359 Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.86. 2,659,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,242. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

