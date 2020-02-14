Steven Madden’s (SHOO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their buy rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $43.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHOO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of SHOO stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.34. 704,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,228. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,601 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

