Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,004 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after acquiring an additional 365,772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 179.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after acquiring an additional 360,427 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2,153.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 229,851 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 83.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 494,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after acquiring an additional 224,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,194,000 after acquiring an additional 212,955 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,727. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.13. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $110.63 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

