Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 32,119 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 860,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,119 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.15% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $72,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.68. 1,930,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,129. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

