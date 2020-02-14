Synovus Financial Corp Has $21.56 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,696,656 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. HSBC started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,727,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. The company has a market capitalization of $609.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.87. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

