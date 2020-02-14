Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,246 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $340.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,460. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.12. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is -236.89%.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

