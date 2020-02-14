Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the period. Southern makes up 0.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Southern worth $49,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 39.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,014,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,576. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In other Southern news, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,965.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

