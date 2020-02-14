TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Short Interest Update

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,060,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 14,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGNA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,086. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. TEGNA has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

