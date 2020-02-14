THETA (THETA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $145.26 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. One THETA token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001617 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bithumb and WazirX. THETA has a market capitalization of $145.26 million and approximately $40.50 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THETA has traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00047924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $638.55 or 0.06187526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00061571 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00128398 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009587 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Upbit, Huobi, Bithumb, Coinbit, Hotbit, WazirX, OKEx, DDEX, IDEX, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

