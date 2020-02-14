Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at CIBC

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$108.55. The stock had a trading volume of 706,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,958. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$68.81 and a one year high of C$109.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

