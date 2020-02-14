Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.26. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 35,334,668 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 962.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,403.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 520,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 486,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 109,016 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

