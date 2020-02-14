Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.26. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 35,334,668 shares.
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.19.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,403.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 520,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 486,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 109,016 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.
