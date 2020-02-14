TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$135.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$128.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

X has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TMX Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$121.00 price objective on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$125.00.

Shares of X opened at C$117.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$113.74. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$80.68 and a 52 week high of C$128.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.72%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

