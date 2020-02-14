Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Short Interest Down 12.0% in January

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Triton International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Triton International by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Triton International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Compass Point cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.43. 362,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05. Triton International has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.30.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

