Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Feb 14th, 2020

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $210.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,545,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.22 and its 200-day moving average is $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $142.40 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

