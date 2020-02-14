Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €33.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €31.31 ($36.41).

Shares of EPA:VIV opened at €25.23 ($29.34) on Monday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($28.92). The company’s 50 day moving average is €25.43 and its 200 day moving average is €25.14.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

