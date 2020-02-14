Voyager Digital (Canada) (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (Canada) (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VYGVF opened at $0.31 on Monday. Voyager Digital has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.27.

Get Voyager Digital (Canada) alerts:

Voyager Digital (Canada) Company Profile

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of digital platform. Its platform is focused on enabling users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies across various exchanges in one account. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital (Canada) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital (Canada) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.