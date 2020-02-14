Voyager Digital (Canada) (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (Canada) (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VYGVF opened at $0.31 on Monday. Voyager Digital has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.27.
Voyager Digital (Canada) Company Profile
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital (Canada) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital (Canada) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.