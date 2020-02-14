Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT to GBX 145 ($1.91) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

LON:WHR opened at GBX 117.95 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.38 million and a PE ratio of 15.52. Warehouse REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118 ($1.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Stephen Barrow purchased 100,000 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($142,067.88). Also, insider Aimee Pitman purchased 47,348 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £50,188.88 ($66,020.63).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

