Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. PennantPark Investment also reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,769.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 42,000 shares of company stock worth $261,600. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 515.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

PNNT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.07.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

