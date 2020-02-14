Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Vulcan Materials posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $41,066,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VMC traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.97. 637,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,352. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $152.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

