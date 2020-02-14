Zacks: Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) to announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Envista in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2,654.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of Envista stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,176,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82. Envista has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $33.30.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Envista (NASDAQ:NVST)

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit