Zacks: Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) to announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Envista in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2,654.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of Envista stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,176,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82. Envista has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $33.30.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

