Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 385 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

UBS Group set a CHF 385 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 440 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 405 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 399.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

