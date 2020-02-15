$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $633.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diamondback Energy.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.79. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $114.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

