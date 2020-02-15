Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt’s (AEMC) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt (LON:AEMC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON AEMC opened at GBX 600 ($7.89) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt has a 12 month low of GBX 6.34 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 614 ($8.08). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 607.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 585.01. The stock has a market cap of $275.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt’s previous dividend of $5.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt’s payout ratio is presently -9.13%.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

