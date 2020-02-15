adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €350.00 ($406.98) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €285.55 ($332.03).

FRA:ADS opened at €288.40 ($335.35) on Thursday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €298.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €280.91.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

