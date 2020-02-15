Anglo American (LON:AAL) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,228.13 ($29.31).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,093.50 ($27.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,968.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,951.42. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 243.43. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

