Baader Bank Analysts Give Fielmann (FRA:FIE) a €80.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FIE. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fielmann in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.45 ($79.59).

FIE opened at €70.85 ($82.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €72.59 and a 200 day moving average of €68.91. Fielmann has a fifty-two week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a fifty-two week high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

